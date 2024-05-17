64 x 85g Sheba Classics Adult Wet Cat Food Trays Ocean Selection in Terrine

Mars Pet Care

• Cat food in luxurious pate made with natural and high quality Ingredients. • High quality SHEBA wet cat food. • 100% complete and balanced everyday meal for your feline companion • Cat food trays with cod, salmon, tuna & vegetables and whitefish & carrot in luxurious pate. • Adult cat food with no added artificial colourants or preservatives. • Fish cat food served in a convenient tray; easy to open and serve. Perfectly succulent wet cat food recipes in luxurious terrines. The classic culinary delight for your feline friend and a favourite to add to their menu. Available in convenient SHEBA 85g recyclable cat food trays. Brand MarketingAt SHEBA we have been preparing high quality, delicious cat food and treats with no nasties for over 40 years. These flavourful luxurious cat food favourites with an extended variety of formats, tastes and textures will appeal to your cat's senses everyday.

Pack size: 5.4g

Ingredients

With Salmon Meat and Animal Derivatives*, Fish and Fish Derivatives* (including Salmon 4%), Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, *Natural With Whitefish and Carrots Meat and Animal Derivatives*, Fish and Fish Derivatives* (including Whitefish 4%), Vegetables (including Carrots 4%), *Natural With Tuna and Vegetables Meat and Animal Derivatives*, Fish and Fish Derivatives* (including Tuna 4%), Vegetables (4%), *Natural With Cod Meat and Animal Derivatives*, Fish and Fish Derivatives* (including Cod 4%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Net Contents

32 x 85g ℮