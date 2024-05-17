140 Pedigree Rodeo Duos Dog Treats Beef & Cheese Dog Chews (20x123g)

Mars Pet Care

• Chewy dog treats with less than 5% fat / 100g • Dog training treats with Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life • Dog treats for training with Vitamin E to help support natural defences • Treats for dogs with minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong • Beef dog treats and cheese dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours Tasty, chewy twists - PEDIGREE RODEO treats have a deliciously chewy texture that is full of succulent flavour 7 Beef & Cheese flavour dog chew stick twists PEDIGREE dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre

Pack size: 2.4g

Ingredients

Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Dried Beef Liver 3.3% equivalent to Beef 5%), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Milk and Milk Derivatives (including Dried Cheese Powder 0.2% equivalent to Cheese 0.4%), Seeds

Allergy Information