16 x 130g Pedigree Tasty Minis Dog Treats Chewy Cubes Chicken & Duck Tasty Bites
Sold and sent by Trojan Ecommerce
Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
- Marketplace orders over £50*
- Delivery SaverAnytime plan customers
£18.99
£18.99/each
Pedigree Tasty Bites dog treats are dog chews that contain Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life, vitamins to help their natural defences and minerals like calcium to help give them strong bones.Tasty Bites are delicious small bite dog treats that contain no artificial colours or flavours, so you can feel good about them when rewarding your canine friend with Pedigree treats for dogs. Dogs love to be rewarded - Pedigree Tasty Bites are a range of tantalisingly tasty bite-sized Pedigree treats for dogs that come in many shapes and varieties. Great for big and small mouths, they are the perfect way to treat your dog. Pedigree Tasty Bites dog chews have added Omega 3, vitamins and minerals, and contain no artificial colours or flavours, so you can feel as good about them as your dog does!
By living life to the full, dogs help us enjoy the simple joys of everyday life. The dog treats we feed our canine friends, as a reward, to bond, train or just play, are the little ways we celebrate the joy they bring to us.With the help of nutritionists and vets at The Waltham Centre, Pedigree has created a varied range of tasty dog treats for training that come in all shapes, sizes and textures. All to keep dogs exuberant, the way we love them. Brand Marketing At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs. Pedigree delicious dog treats, chews, hearty main meals & complete dry dog food for all dogs.
Ingredients
Allergy Information
|Analytical Constituents & Levels
|Protein
|Analytical Constituents Type Of Feed
|Complementary Feed Other
|Food/Drink Type
|Treats
|Feeding Guide
|24h Daily Feeding Recommendation Visit Mars Pet website for further information.
|Dietary Requirement
|N/A
|Type Of Pet
|Dog
|Secondary Flavour
|Game
|Primary Flavour
|Chicken
|Lifestage
|Adult
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
- FREE when you spend over £50 on eligible Marketplace products
- Included for Delivery Saver Anytime plan customers
- £1.99 for orders under £50
- £5 per delivery
- Available on orders placed before 1pm
£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.
If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review