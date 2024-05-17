360 Pedigree Schmackos Mixed Meat Dog Treats Dog Chews (18x144g)

Mars Pet Care

• Chewy dog treats with less than 30 kcal / treat • Dog training treats with Omega 6 to help keep them fit for life • Dog treats for training with Vitamin E to help support natural defences • Treats for dogs with minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong • Beef dog treats, lamb dog treats, and poultry dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours Delicious Tender Strips PEDIGREE SCHMACKOS treats for dogs are soft, succulent treats, full of delicious flavours that dogs adore. 20 tasty dog treat strips in Beef, Lamb & Poultry flavours Dog training treats with Omega 6 to help keep them fit for life Dog treats for training with Vitamin E to help support natural defences Treats for dogs with minerals including Calcium to help keep bones strong Beef dog treats, lamb dog treats, and poultry dog treats with no artificial colours or flavours PEDIGREE dog food feeds the good dogs brings to our lives with delicious dog treats, oral care dog chews, & 100% complete main meals for all dogs. Carefully developed with our nutritionists & veterinarians at The WALTHAM Centre

Pack size: 2.5g

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (total 40%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats

Allergy Information