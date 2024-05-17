16 x 125g Pedigree Tasty Bites Minis Puppy Junior Dog Treats Chewy Cubes Chicken

Mars Pet Care

• Tantalisingly tasty bite-sized treats for puppies • Tasty Minis Chewy Cubes are the perfect way to treat, reward or train younger dogs. • Pedigree Tasty Minis puppy treats are designed with added calcium to support the development of strong teeth and bones. • A complementary puppy food, Tasty minis puppy treats have been specially developed by nutritionists and vets at The Waltham Centre. • With added dietary fibre , the small bites promote healthy digestion. • Tasty Minis puppy chews are dog treats that contain Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life, and vitamins and minerals to help maintain their natural defences and vitality. • Delicious Pedigree Tasty Minis puppy treats contain no artificial colours or flavours, so you can feel good about them when rewarding your small canine friend with Pedigree treats for puppies. • Delicious, soft and chewy, Pedigree Tasty Minis Puppy are scrumptiously tasty little dog treats for puppies. Designed for smaller mouths, these Tasty Bites Chewy Cubes are the perfect way to treat, reward or train puppies. Pedigree Tasty Minis Puppy treats contain added calcium to support the development of strong teeth and bones. These small bites Pedigree puppy treats, with added dietary fibre , promote healthy digestion, supporting puppies tummies too, plus there's Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life and vitamins and minerals to help maintain natural defences and vitality. What's more, they have no artificial colours or flavours. By living life to the full, dogs help us enjoy the simple joys of everyday life. The dog treats we feed our canine friends, as a reward, to bond, train or just play, are the little ways we celebrate the joy they bring to us. With the help of nutritionists and vets at The Waltham Centre, Pedigree has created a varied range of tasty Pedigree treats for dogs that come in all shapes, sizes and textures. All to keep dogs exuberant, the way we love them. At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs. Pedigree delicious dog treats, chews, hearty main meals & complete dry dog food for all dogs.

Pack size: 2g

Ingredients

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including 13% Chicken), Derivatives of Vegetable origin, Minerals, Seeds

Allergy Information