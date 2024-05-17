16 x 140g Pedigree Tasty Bites Minis Dog Treats Cheesy Nibbles Cheese & Beef

Mars Pet Care

• Tantalisingly tasty bite-sized treats, Tasty Bites dog chews are great for big and small dogs. • This dog chew is the perfect way to reward your dog; an ideal dog treat for training. • Cheesy Nibblessavoury cheese and beef in a small and soft dog treat that are ideal for training or simply enjoying at any time! • A complementary pet food, Tasty Bites dog treats have been developed into a varied range of tasty shapes, sizes and textures by nutritionists and vets at The Waltham Centre. • Pedigree Tasty Bites dog treats are dog chews that contain Omega 3 to help keep them fit for life, vitamins to help their natural defences and minerals like calcium to help give them strong bones. Tasty Bites are delicious small bite dog treats that contain no artificial colours or flavours, so you can feel good about them when rewarding your canine friend with Pedigree treats for dogs. Dogs love to be rewarded - Pedigree Tasty Bites are a range of tantalisingly tasty bite-sized Pedigree treats for dogs that come in many shapes and varieties. Great for big and small mouths, they are the perfect way to treat your dog. Pedigree Tasty Bites dog chews have added Omega 3, vitamins and minerals, and contain no artificial colours or flavours, so you can feel as good about them as your dog does! By living life to the full, dogs help us enjoy the simple joys of everyday life. The dog treats we feed our canine friends, as a reward, to bond, train or just play, are the little ways we celebrate the joy they bring to us. With the help of nutritionists and vets at The Waltham Centre, Pedigree has created a varied range of tasty dog treats for training that come in all shapes, sizes and textures. All to keep dogs exuberant, the way we love them. At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog food and rewarding dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs. Pedigree delicious dog treats, chews, hearty main meals & complete dry dog food for all dogs.

Pack size: 2g

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Various Sugars, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Milk and Milk Derivatives (including Dried Cheese Powder 2.1% equivalent to Cheese 4%), Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Dried Beef Liver Powder 2.4% equivalent to Beef 4%), Seeds

Allergy Information