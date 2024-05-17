44 x 10g Dreamies Creamy Adult Cat & Kitten Treats with Tasty Chicken (11x40g)

Mars Pet Care

• Creamy cat treats with chicken. Irresistible to cats and kittens. • DREAMIES cat treats with no added sugar. • Tasty cat treat liquid sticks with no artificial colours or flavours. • Cat treats you can feed by hand, in a bowl or as a tasty meal time topper. Squeeze in more cat time! DREAMIES Creamy is irresistible for Cats and Kittens. Feed by hand for a playful moment, feed in a bowl for a creamy DREAMIES cat treat or use as a topper at meal time! With Taurine, No Added Sugar, No Artificial Colours or Flavours. Squeeze the irresistible DREAMIES Creamy to see your cat come running! Cats can't resist DREAMIES cat treats. With DREAMIES Creamy, there's even more to add to their excitement! A tantalising way to enjoy treat time with the luscious, creamy taste of chicken. Feed by hand for a playful moment, feed in a bowl for a creamy DREAMIES cat treat or use as a topper at meal time!

Pack size: 0.4g

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Chicken 4%), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Milk and Milk Derivatives (including Milk Protein 0.5%)

Allergy Information