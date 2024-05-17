Tower T920004S7L 7L/22Cm Pressure Cooker Stainless Steel

Cooking hearty and healthy dinners requires little time or energy with the Tower Express 7 litre pressure cooker. Using the pressure cooker, your food retains more of its nutrients, vitamins and minerals when compared to standard cooking methods, producing significantly healthier meals for the family to enjoy. It uses a bonded steel base to provide rapid results while ensuring heat is distributed evenly to cook vegetables full of flavour and meat which maintains its tender, succulent texture. Conveniently letting you know when the pressure is ready, its visual indicator valve rises once it's reached the required level. Its heat-resistant Bakelite lid and lock system offers complete safety and control when handling. Designed using high-grade stainless steel, the pressure cooker ensures reliability and long-lasting durability, perfect for those who love to regularly cook meals for all the family. The Express pressure cooker is suitable for all hob types with a dishwasher-safe body.