Outsunny 3PC Zero Gravity Chairs Sun Lounger Table Set Dark Grey

Lounging with a friend has never been so relaxing, thanks to the garden recliner chairs set of 3 from Outsunny. Formed of two reclining garden chairs and a matching table, you've got everything you need. Powder-coated steel frame for strength, with a cushioned headrest for comfort. The backs recline back to any position. Comes complete with a handy side table.