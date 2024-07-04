image 1 of Carmen C81085ORG Titan Shaver Set Titanium
Titan Shaver Set,Titanium and Orange
3 in 1 cordless shaver with 3 interchangeable attachmentsPrecision trimmer head for beard/moustache/sideburnsNose/ear trimmer head for safely removing unwanted hairsMulti-flex pivot head for a close shaveUp to 60 minutes run time from a single chargeBuilt-in powerful lithium battery and LED indicator lightPortable size gives you the freedom to create your style whereverIncludes: Oil /USB cable/Base stand/Cleaning brush

