Carmen C81085ORG Titan Shaver Set Titanium

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Portable size gives you the freedom to create your style wherever

3 in 1 cordless shaver with 3 interchangeable attachments Precision trimmer head for beard/moustache/sideburns Nose/ear trimmer head for safely removing unwanted hairs Multi-flex pivot head for a close shave Up to 60 minutes run time from a single charge Built-in powerful lithium battery and LED indicator light Portable size gives you the freedom to create your style wherever Includes: Oil /USB cable/Base stand/Cleaning brush

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.