PawHut Rabbit Hutch and Run Outdoor Sliding Tray Hay Rack Ramp, Grey

This hutch from PawHut provides a spacious home for rabbits, guinea pigs and other small pets. There's a main house, a private and enclosed area, where they can rest and sleep. They also have an outdoor run, so they can roam and get fresh air - it's secured with steel wire fencing, keeping them protected, whilst ventilating their space. Finished with a painted wooden structure for strength and durability, whilst the asphalt roof offers proper shelter - perfect for outdoors. Suitable for temporary accommodation/sleeping area; capacity dependent on breed and size. Please note, if using for rabbits, this hut forms part of their total living space, which is recommended to be 3m x 2m x 1m.

Suitable for outdoors Detachable run Multiple doors and an openable top

