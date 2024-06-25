Razor FlashRider 360

The FlashRider360 used caster wheels to revolutionise the classic three-wheeler of the 1970s. Now the FlashRider 360 turns & drifts on dual inclined caster wheels but adds a spark bar. Now kids can spin and spark. It features a welded steel frame and fork, dual inclined casters for drifting and spinning action, a high impact front wheel with flat free tyre, MX-style handlebars with rubber grips, a 3 piece crank and a double crown fork design. Replaceable Spark cartridges also sold separately. Suits ages 6 years +. Dimensions: 62.2 x 64.8 x 100.3 cm. Weight: 6.80 kg. Maximum Rider Weight: 73 kg.