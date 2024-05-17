Marketplace.
Razor Crazy Cart Shift Lightshow - 12 Volt

With the all-new Crazy Cart Shift Lightshow kids as young as 6 years old can drive, spin, and drift on a bed of light! Designed to be fun for riders of all skill-levels, it starts as a fun spin session and rows into an unparalleled drifting experience as riders become more familiar with the controls. Its simplified drift system automatically engages so that riders can keep both hands on the wheel while focusing on steering and throttle control, just like the pro's. The Crazy Cart Shift Lightshow is powered by Razorâ€™s patented Power Core hub motor technology - a maintenance-free drivetrain system that is both powerful and efficient. The frame is constructed of a high-impact polymer which makes the Cart durable and lightweight. The multi-colour LED lights embedded along both sides of the chassis and the rear caster wheels will illuminate when the Cart is in motion. A hidden top speed control switch allows parents to select the appropriate maximum speed for their child: 2.5 mph (4 km/h) for beginners and younger riders or 8 mph (13 km/h) for the full experience. Crazy Cart Shift Lightshow delivers a one-of-a-kind drifting experience tailored to younger kids. Maximum rider weight 54 kg.
With a LED lights along its body and rear wheelsWith a variable speed foot pedal acceleratorMax rider weight of 54 kg, suits ages 6 years plus

