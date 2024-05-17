Rollplay BMW X5M 12 Volt Premium Car with Remote Control - White

This realistically styled BMW X5M 12 Volt in cool white features a padded leather twin seat with harness, that allows your child and their best friend to cruise around their backyard at speeds of up to 3 mph. Twin exhaust ports. just like a rear BMW X5M, and It also has LED headlights, a built-in LCD screen, so you can check the battery charge and use the Bluetooth option, so the occupants can have their favourite sounds when they are on the move. It also has opening doors, realistically styled steering wheel with the BMW roundel, buttons for authentic engine sound effects and a horn, foldable mirrors ,realistically styled wheels with tread and also comes with a 2.4G remote control. Suits ages 3 â€“ 6 years. Dimensions: 115 x 65.4 x 60.6 cm. Maximum rider weight 35 kg.