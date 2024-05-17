Rolly New Holland T7 Tractor with Frontloader and Pneumatic Tyres

This extra large chain driven New Holland T7 Tractor features anti-slip pedals, opening bonnet, front and rear hitch pins, and an adjustable seat, a working frontloader that can tip and scoop and comes complete with all terrain pneumatic tyres. Suit ages 3 to 8 years. Dimensions of item: 142 x 53 x 81 cm.