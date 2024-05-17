Razor Crazy Cart XL 36 Volt - Black

The Ultimate Drifting Machine just grew up. Featuring a powder coated steel frame, a variable speed foot pedal acceleration reaches speeds up to 14 mph and 40 minutes of continuous fun. A Patented drift system allows the driver completely control their drifts, spins, and cornering. Includes a larger, more powerful 36 volt rechargeable battery system, and charger. It has a patented steering which allows unique drifting, turning and stopping, steel front wheels with high-impact pneumatic tyre and urethane caster with front stabilising posts and dual inclined urethane caster rear wheels and a raised bucket style seat and a flag. Suits ages 16 years +. Maximum user weight: 109 kg. Dimensions: 109 x 76.6 x 59 cm, weight 50.7 kg.