Rolly Mercedes Unimog Fire and Rescue

This realistically styled large chain driven Mercedes Unimog licensed Fire and Rescue truck has anti-slip pedals, adjustable seat, two forward gears to help little feet pedal the truck better, a handbrake, front and rear hitch and is complemented by a toy flashing blue light, requires 3 x AAA batteries, not supplied. Suitable for ages 3 to 8 years. Dimensions of item 118 x 54 x 81 cm.