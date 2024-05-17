Paradiso Baby Swing 2 in 1

This robustly made red 2 in 1 swing has a large high-backed seat, It comes with a large rope that feeds through four holes on the seat, so it can be secured firmly to a tree or other over hanging structure, so your child can rock and swing in safety. It also features a removable tray, that helps keep your child secure. Suits ages 1to 3 years. Dimensions of swing seat 33.5 x 28 x 43 cm