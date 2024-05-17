Razor Crazy Cart Shift Red 12 Volt

Drifting for everyone with the Razor Crazy Cart Shift. Younger kids can drive, spin, and drift like never before. Designed to be fun for riders of all skill-levels, the Crazy Cart Shift starts as a fun spin session and grows into an unparalleled drifting experience as riders become more familiar with the controls. The Crazy Cart Shifts simplified drift system automatically engages so that riders can keep both hands on the wheel while focusing on steering and throttle control, just like the professionals. With a run time of up to 40 minutes of continuous use, the Crazy Cart Shift is powered by Razors patented Power Core hub motor technology - a maintenance-free drivetrain system that is both powerful and efficient. The Crazy Cart Shifts frame is constructed of a new high-impact polymer which makes the Cart both durable and lightweight. It has a bucket seat, a pneumatic front tyre with dual inclined caster wheels, a flag and front stabilizer posts and comes with a 12 volt rechargeable battery and charger. Dimensions: 77.1 x 52.5 x 32.5 cm. Weight: 13.7 kg. Suits ages 8 years plus. Maximum user weight 54kg.