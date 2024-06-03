Teamson Kids Polka Dots Princess Baby Doll High Chair Grey

Keep the wardrobe of your child's doll collection organized and elegantly displayed with the Olivia's Little World Twinkle Stars Princess Fancy Closet. Featuring a fun pink design with white and gold stars, this multicolor doll closet is a fun and functional addition to your child's bedroom or play area. This two-door closet also features a hanging area with three included hangers and an area for folded clothes that's designed with three shelves and an included white canvas storage bin to maximize storage options. Constructed of eco-friendly MDF, this sturdy storage area is designed for long-lasting use and is easy to wipe clean for every day messes. Included with the toy closet are step-by-step instructions for quick and easy assembly. Purchase this doll closet alone or with other items from the Twinkle Stars Princess collection for a bright and joyful playroom. This closet is designed for use with dolls up to 18" tall. The Olivia's Little World Twinkle Stars Princess Fancy Closet with Hangers measures 16.75" x 9" x 20.75" and is recommended for children ages 3 years and up. For over 20 years, Olivia's Little World has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.