Teamson Kids Little Princess Toy Closet with Hangers for 18" Dolls, Grey/Pink

Bring your little one's dolls with them on-the-go with the Olivia's Little World by Teamson Kids Magical Dreamland Baby Doll Jogging Stroller. This play stroller is designed for use with up to 16" dolls and features a bright purple and pink design with iridescent rainbow-colored seat and canopy to make play time more stylish. With three wheels and an oversized handle, this fun and functional stroller is easy for your little one to push and steer. The retractable canopy and seatbelt protect their favorite dolls and keep them in place during play, while the convenient basket under the seat provides ample storage for baby doll accessories such as bottles, toys, clothes, and more. The easy-to-follow instructions allow for quick adult assembly so play time can start right away. The Olivia's Little World Magical Dreamland Stroller measures 24" x 13" x 21.25" and is recommended for kids ages 3 years and older. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. OliviaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s Little World and SophiaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s bring to life the magic friendship between a kid and dolls through beautifully made dolls, doll furniture, and doll accessories.