kleankin Wall Mounted Mirror Cabinet with Double Mirror Doors & Shelf

An everyday spot to get ready starts with this bathroom cabinet from kleankin. As well as space to keep products, cosmetics, toiletries and more safely stored inside, it features two small outer mirrors for easily getting ready. Adjustable inner shelf to hold products of different sizes, with bottom shelf for easy access to what you need. Wall-mountable design is ideal for saving space where needed. Finished with polished metal handles on the doors.