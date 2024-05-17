kleankin Bathroom Mirror Cabinet Wall Mount Storage Organizer with Door

This bathroom wall-mounted mirror cabinet, from kleankin, is the combination of beauty and combination. Not only featuring plenty of handy storage, its sleek white look is modern - a must for your home space. On the bottom there's an open shelf, whilst at the top there's two cabinets

each with an adjustable shelf to fit different sized items in easily. The door is mirrored so you can ready. Cushioned hinges for soft door closing, this cabinet is finished with a lick of protective paint.