Teamson Kids Little Princess Baby Doll Changing Station with Storage, White/Purple

Provide your little one with convenient place to get their dolls changed and clean with the Olivia's Little World Kids Toy Baby Doll Changing Station Dollhouse with Storage. The multicolor design of this doll changing area features delicate patterns in blue, pink, and white with a blue shingle roof to top it off. This playful toy changing station features a complete nursery including a washer, sink, and high chair on one side, and a crib with a an overhead mobile and side railing on the opposite side. Both sides of this free-standing dollhouse feature versatile storage options, with shelving under the sink and high chair, and a spacious compartment with 2 included storage bins under the crib. The included swing chair keeps dolls comfortable after being changed. Constructed of eco-friendly MDF, this sturdy changing area is designed for long-lasting use and is easy to wipe clean for every day messes. This toy nursery station measures 34" x 21" x 40.25" and is compatible for 16" to 18" dolls. The Olivia's Little World Kids Toy Baby Doll Changing Station Dollhouse with Storage is designed for children ages 3 years and up. For over 20 years, Olivia's Little World has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.