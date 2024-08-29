Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Freestanding Dressing Mirror with Adjustable Angle, White
image 1 of HOMCOM Freestanding Dressing Mirror with Adjustable Angle, Whiteimage 2 of HOMCOM Freestanding Dressing Mirror with Adjustable Angle, Whiteimage 3 of HOMCOM Freestanding Dressing Mirror with Adjustable Angle, Whiteimage 4 of HOMCOM Freestanding Dressing Mirror with Adjustable Angle, White

HOMCOM Freestanding Dressing Mirror with Adjustable Angle, White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£48.99

£48.99/each

HOMCOM Freestanding Dressing Mirror with Adjustable Angle, White
Ensure you're looking your absolute best every morning with this longline mirror from HOMCOM. In fresh and versatile pure colour to blend in with your home seamlessly, it is made using a thick MDF frame to provide solid and long lasting use in your home. Attached to a sturdy base, the frame can be set to two different angles to suit you, with two legs on each side for balance. A must-have addition for every bedroom, bathroom or hallway.
Longline design: Great for seeing yourMDF frame: Strong and durable for a mainstayCan be changed to two different positions

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here