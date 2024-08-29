HOMCOM Freestanding Dressing Mirror with Adjustable Angle, White

Ensure you're looking your absolute best every morning with this longline mirror from HOMCOM. In fresh and versatile pure colour to blend in with your home seamlessly, it is made using a thick MDF frame to provide solid and long lasting use in your home. Attached to a sturdy base, the frame can be set to two different angles to suit you, with two legs on each side for balance. A must-have addition for every bedroom, bathroom or hallway.