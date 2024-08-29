image 1 of Outsunny 4m x 3m Metal Pergola Gazebo Patio Sun Shelter Canopy
Outsunny 4m x 3m Metal Pergola Gazebo Patio Sun Shelter Canopy

Create a shady and cool spot in the garden, anytime. Opt for this Outsunny pergola canopy for a winner this season. As well as giving you a designated open spot for gatherings and parties, this patio pergola is fitted with a top adjustable canopy to offer protection underneath no matter the direction. It has a UV-resistant coating for safety in the sun. The metal frame means a solid structure with a powder coating for extra strength. Welcome this piece into your home for endless memories.
Suitable for shielding yourself from the sunA tough structure that stands steadilyRustresistant means it's suitable for outdoor use

