Outsunny 4m x 3m Metal Pergola Gazebo Patio Sun Shelter Canopy

Create a shady and cool spot in the garden, anytime. Opt for this Outsunny pergola canopy for a winner this season. As well as giving you a designated open spot for gatherings and parties, this patio pergola is fitted with a top adjustable canopy to offer protection underneath no matter the direction. It has a UV-resistant coating for safety in the sun. The metal frame means a solid structure with a powder coating for extra strength. Welcome this piece into your home for endless memories.