HOMCOM Wall Mounted Bathroom Cabinet with Mirror Single Door Shelves

Expand the storage capacity in your bathroom with this bathroom cabinet by HOMCOM. Its design is formed into two parts: the middle cabinet and the side shelves, which offers a mix of concealed and open storage. It's spacious enough for the whole family's toiletries. Made from MDF with a coat of water-resistant paint, it is suitable for use in the bathroom, and it's finished with a middle mirror which allows you to get ready easily. Your tidy bathroom starts here.