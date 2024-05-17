Outsunny Garden Rattan Side Table,Wicker Coffee Desk, Glass Top

Bring classic garden style into your garden with this rattan coffee tale from Outsunny. Using metal for a frame that is tough and stable, it is crafted into a large design. It is great when you do notwant to move from your coveted spot to relax outdoors. Wrapped over the frame is PE wicker rattan - a unique colourway that oozes style. Resistant to mild weather damage, it helps prolong the lifespan of the table, with a tempered glass top on the table for a sophisticated finish.