Outsunny 3m x 3m Patio Gazebo Canopy Garden Pavilion with 2 Tier Roof

This Outsunny gazebo is a great way to expand outdoor space. The steel frame makes it extra sturdy, formed into a spacious 3 x 3m size - you can host plenty of people at once. The polyester canopy creates mild shelter below, with its two-tier design helping to promote airflow in and out. Mesh netting to shield you from annoying bugs and more. Complete with anchoring accessories. You deserve some comfort in the sun: create your own personal oasis with our permanent gazebo.