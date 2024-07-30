Outsunny 3m x 3m Wall Mounted Awning Free Stand Canopy Shade Garden

Give yourself a spot to take shade and shelter outdoors with this lean to pergola from Outsunny. It is crafted into a 250 x 297cm design, consisting of a taller back and short front, with a waved connecting frame covered with a top 180gsm polyester canopy, providing shelter against direct sunlight. With an elegant scroll design on the front, the wall mounted canopy is finished with 16 drainage holes on the top to prevent water accumulation and with eight ground stakes to pin to the ground.