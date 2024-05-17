Outsunny Hardtop Gazebo Polycarbonate Canopy with Netting sidewall

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Products that are big or heavy need specialist delivery.

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

An elegant garden pavilion to enjoy any outdoor gathering - this Outsunny 3m x 3.6m hardtop gazebo. The polycarbonate roof offers a safe inside, with plenty of shade and light weather protection. Comes with removable curtains and inner netting: the curtains can transform this piece from an open to private atmosphere instantly, with the netting protecting inside from insects. A rust-resistant aluminium frame for a strong core, with ground nails included to pin to the ground.

An elegant garden pavilion to enjoy any outdoor gathering - this Outsunny 3m x 3.6m hardtop gazebo. The polycarbonate roof offers a safe inside, with plenty of shade and light weather protection. Comes with removable curtains and inner netting: the curtains can transform this piece from an open to private atmosphere instantly, with the netting protecting inside from insects. A rust-resistant aluminium frame for a strong core, with ground nails included to pin to the ground.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.