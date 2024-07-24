OHS 3 x Wooden Chopping Serving Charcuterie Board Set - Natural

Introducing the OHS Wooden Rectangle Chopping Serving Board Set, Natural - a versatile trio crafted entirely from 100% bamboo. This set features three rectangular boards, each equipped with handles for easy handling and serving. Whether you're slicing fruits, vegetables, or meats, these boards offer durability and style. Elevate your culinary experience with this charming addition to your kitchenware collection. Includes: 1 x Small Board (L30 x W12cm), 1 x Medium Board (L35 x W15cm), 1 x Large Board (L45 x W20cm).