OHS Kids Foldable Sleepover Playhouse Tent Teepee, 100x110x125cm

This teepee is not only a delightful play space for your little ones but also a practical storage solution. Crafted with high-quality materials, it features a foldable design that allows for easy setup and storage. The spacious interior provides ample room for imaginative play, while the teepee structure keeps toys and books organized.