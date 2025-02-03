OHS Fabric Canvas Hanging Rail Shelf Storage Organiser Wardrobe - Black

This wardrobe features a single zip closure fabric and metal rail to hang your clothes. The woven fabric design is simple and practical and the single zip closure will keep your clothes clean and tidy whilst stored in this wardrobe. Size: H154.5 x W108.5 x D46cm.

Durable against everyday use Zip fastening for easy access Fits in all types of rooms

Sold by Online Home Shop (Online Home Shop Ltd)