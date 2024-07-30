image 1 of Outsunny 4pcs Gazebo Weight Sand Bags Leg Weights Marquee Canopy
image 1 of Outsunny 4pcs Gazebo Weight Sand Bags Leg Weights Marquee Canopyimage 2 of Outsunny 4pcs Gazebo Weight Sand Bags Leg Weights Marquee Canopyimage 3 of Outsunny 4pcs Gazebo Weight Sand Bags Leg Weights Marquee Canopyimage 4 of Outsunny 4pcs Gazebo Weight Sand Bags Leg Weights Marquee Canopyimage 5 of Outsunny 4pcs Gazebo Weight Sand Bags Leg Weights Marquee Canopy

Outsunny 4pcs Gazebo Weight Sand Bags Leg Weights Marquee Canopy

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Outsunny 4pcs Gazebo Weight Sand Bags Leg Weights Marquee Canopy
These marquee weights for gazebo are perfect for increasing gazebo's stability in high wind conditions, and it design to be very convenient to use and easy to storage. The gazebo weights can be filled with sand or gravel, which can be found easily. It is space saving when not in use!
Designed to withstand loads of up to 15kg with sand each weight bagIt can be filled with sand or gravel180g/m2 black polyester fabrics with PA coated

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here