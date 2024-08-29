Outsunny Gazebo Replacement Exchangeable Side Wall Panels with Window

Gazebo replaceable side walls, which can be easily removed and added with Velcro attachments. It fits for gazebo or party tent, creating a sheltered wall for your instant gazebo. Made with UV proof material, it protects you from harmful UV rays and adds protection and privacy. Easy to attach to the canopy. It is ideal for camping excursion, outdoor party.