Outsunny 2m x 2m Pop-Up Gazebo | Heavy Duty Marquee

This Outsunny 2m x 2m gazebo is a great, no-fuss garden shelter. It is excellent for family parties, weddings, picnics, sports events, outdoor vendors, craft fairs, job sites and camping trips. The pop-up design makes it easy to set up and take down. The garden gazebo also comes with a portable carrying case. A powder-coated steel frame means a strong standing structure. With removable walls, you can create an open or closed atmosphere quickly and easily.