Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 2m x 2m Pop-Up Gazebo | Heavy Duty Marquee
image 1 of Outsunny 2m x 2m Pop-Up Gazebo | Heavy Duty Marqueeimage 2 of Outsunny 2m x 2m Pop-Up Gazebo | Heavy Duty Marqueeimage 3 of Outsunny 2m x 2m Pop-Up Gazebo | Heavy Duty Marqueeimage 4 of Outsunny 2m x 2m Pop-Up Gazebo | Heavy Duty Marqueeimage 5 of Outsunny 2m x 2m Pop-Up Gazebo | Heavy Duty Marquee

Outsunny 2m x 2m Pop-Up Gazebo | Heavy Duty Marquee

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£84.99

£84.99/each

Outsunny 2m x 2m Pop-Up Gazebo | Heavy Duty Marquee
This Outsunny 2m x 2m gazebo is a great, no-fuss garden shelter. It is excellent for family parties, weddings, picnics, sports events, outdoor vendors, craft fairs, job sites and camping trips. The pop-up design makes it easy to set up and take down. The garden gazebo also comes with a portable carrying case. A powder-coated steel frame means a strong standing structure. With removable walls, you can create an open or closed atmosphere quickly and easily.
Carrying bag for storage and transportEffective UV performanceInstant shelter: 2m Easy popup tent with 4 walls

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here