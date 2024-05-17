Outsunny Round Outdoor Egg Chair with Padded Cushions for Garden, Khaki

This Outsunny Egg Chair is the coveted spot to relax in for hours on end. A generous seating area, it's fitted with a padded seat, back and armrests for comfort. The steel frame keeps it in shape, with four legs for support. Adjustable feet for balance. The caged design helps regulate airflow in and out as you're relaxing. It's finished with wicker wrapped over the frame for double the durability, and of course, beautiful style.