Outsunny Two-Seat Kids Canopy Swing Chair with Adjustable Awning

Outsunny Two-Seat Kids Canopy Swing Chair with Adjustable Awning
Description: Kids will have fun outdoors with this Outsunny swing bench. With two seats, they will enjoy games with their friend, whilst the seatbelts keep them secure. It features a cool monkey design that creates a fun and vibrant atmosphere for children - they've even got shade for those extra hot days, thanks to the adjustable canopy. A strong and solid structure, its metal frame ensures the bench can be used daily and the 2 seater garden swing is suitable for indoors and outdoors.
Solid metal frame with nonslip feetAngle adjustable top canopyDoubleseat design with monkey pattern

