Outsunny Saucer Tree Swing Metal Tube Adjustable Rope Garden Blue

Give kids hours of fun with this kids swing seat from Outsunny. The round swing is created by the metal frame for a solid structure which is hard to bend or break. This childrens swing wrapped in oxford fabric, with the flat seat giving them a safe spot to use; the large design providing room for playing together with friends. The ropes work on almost all trees and the height is adjustable to set to a level which is safe. Portable and lightweight design to carry easily.