Outsunny 2 Seater Garden Bench Slatted Seat Backrest Patio Chair
The blooming Outsunny outside bench is ideal for enjoying your favorite peaceful spot, along a path, under a tree, or among the flowers. Constructed with a steel frame to ensure a durable garden bench seat for years to come. Relax with friends or family members and enjoy the scenery of your front or backyard. The tough steel construction and 122cm length of this wooden garden seat allow for 2 individuals to comfortably sit at once.
High backrest with perfect angle fits bodyBrings case and fresh atmosphereMade of highquality steel frame and pine

