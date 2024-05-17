Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny 2 Seater Garden Bench Patio Loveseat Outdoor Decorative Seat
image 1 of Outsunny 2 Seater Garden Bench Patio Loveseat Outdoor Decorative Seatimage 2 of Outsunny 2 Seater Garden Bench Patio Loveseat Outdoor Decorative Seatimage 3 of Outsunny 2 Seater Garden Bench Patio Loveseat Outdoor Decorative Seatimage 4 of Outsunny 2 Seater Garden Bench Patio Loveseat Outdoor Decorative Seatimage 5 of Outsunny 2 Seater Garden Bench Patio Loveseat Outdoor Decorative Seat

Outsunny 2 Seater Garden Bench Patio Loveseat Outdoor Decorative Seat

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£96.99

£96.99/each

Outsunny 2 Seater Garden Bench Patio Loveseat Outdoor Decorative Seat
The blooming garden bench from Outsunny is ideal for enjoying your favorite peaceful spot, along a path, under a tree, or among the flowers in your outdoor space. This product is constructed with steel frame to ensure a durability. Relax with a friend or family member and enjoy the scenery of your front or backyard. The tough steel construction and 127cm length of this patio garden bench allows for 2 individuals to comfortably sit and relax at once.
Easy to clean and maintenance with damp clothConstructed from durable steel frameBeautifully designed powder coated bench

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here