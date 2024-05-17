Outsunny 2 Seater Garden Bench Patio Loveseat Outdoor Decorative Seat

The blooming garden bench from Outsunny is ideal for enjoying your favorite peaceful spot, along a path, under a tree, or among the flowers in your outdoor space. This product is constructed with steel frame to ensure a durability. Relax with a friend or family member and enjoy the scenery of your front or backyard. The tough steel construction and 127cm length of this patio garden bench allows for 2 individuals to comfortably sit and relax at once.