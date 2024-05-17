Outsunny 160cm Garden Round Tree Bench Outdoor Chair Circular Seat

This Outsunny Tree surround Garden bench is a great way to maximize the space you may have in your garden. It can easily be placed around a tree trunk creating a seating place. The bench is made of metal, and comes in 4 sections which can easily be able to be securely attached together. This is a great item which can be used for home or in parks.