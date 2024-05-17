Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Outdoor Folding Fishing Camping Chair withCup Holder Red
image 1 of Outsunny Outdoor Folding Fishing Camping Chair withCup Holder Redimage 2 of Outsunny Outdoor Folding Fishing Camping Chair withCup Holder Redimage 3 of Outsunny Outdoor Folding Fishing Camping Chair withCup Holder Redimage 4 of Outsunny Outdoor Folding Fishing Camping Chair withCup Holder Redimage 5 of Outsunny Outdoor Folding Fishing Camping Chair withCup Holder Red

Outsunny Outdoor Folding Fishing Camping Chair withCup Holder Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£18.99

£18.99/each

Outsunny Outdoor Folding Fishing Camping Chair withCup Holder Red
Never be left without a place to sit on again during camping trips, festivals, sports matches and more with this camping chair from Outsunny. Lightweight and foldable in design, a heavy-duty metal frame forms the core: tough and durable, the garden directors chair is able to hold up to 114kg in weight, with a fabric cover for the seat and a mesh back panel to allow you to sit comfortably. It is finished with a phone pocket and cup holder so you can keep your most important things close to you.
Heavy duty to provide strength and support seatedDurable Oxford fabricAllows you to keep everything close

View all Camping & Caravanning

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here