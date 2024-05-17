Outsunny Outdoor Folding Fishing Camping Chair withCup Holder Red

Never be left without a place to sit on again during camping trips, festivals, sports matches and more with this camping chair from Outsunny. Lightweight and foldable in design, a heavy-duty metal frame forms the core: tough and durable, the garden directors chair is able to hold up to 114kg in weight, with a fabric cover for the seat and a mesh back panel to allow you to sit comfortably. It is finished with a phone pocket and cup holder so you can keep your most important things close to you.