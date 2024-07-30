image 1 of Outsunny Garden Bench Park Chair Outdoor 2-seater Outdoor Black
Outsunny Garden Bench Park Chair Outdoor 2-seater Outdoor Black

Outsunny Garden Bench Park Chair Outdoor 2-seater Outdoor Black
Make your garden or path complete with an Outsunny outside bench to sit and rest on while enjoying the great outdoors. Made from cast aluminium this porch bench is sturdy yet comfortable enough to relax on. The seat is composed of cast aluminium to provide optimal support. The black powder-coated aluminium color gives the 2 seater garden bench an antique look that will fit perfectly with any outdoor decoration. Add a touch of style to your backyard with this beautiful Outsunny garden bench seat.
Made with sturdy cast aluminium frameBeautifully bench to add elegance to your gardenArmrest offer extra comfort

