Outsunny 2 in 1 Outdoor Folding Sun Lounger with Adjustable Back Grey

Take comfort with you anywhere to enjoy the summer heat with this Outsunny reclining garden chairs. Using a steel frame which is tough, the folding sun lounger is made into a long design, giving you lots of room to unwind. The garden loungers can be adjusted to two levels, meaning you can pick the correct back angle for you, with a pillow adding extra comfort. Foldable for easy carrying, this reclining sun lounger comes fully assembled, meaning once it arrives, you can start enjoying it.