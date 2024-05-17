Outsunny Garden Bench with Slatted Seat and Backrest, Armrest, Brown

Sit back, relax and enjoy fresh air with this Outsunny bench. The two-seater size is spacious enough for you and company. Made from steel with a powder coated finish, this bench is strong - suitable for outdoor use. Crafted into a simple design, it works practically everywhere so you just need to decide the spot! A tall, sloped back and armrests offer you plenty of support.