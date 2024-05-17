Outsunny Metal Garden Bench 2 Seater Porch Patio Park Chair Seat

The bench garden from Outsunny is ideal for enjoying your favorite peaceful spot, along a path, under a tree, or among the flowers. This 2 seater garden bench is constructed with steel frame. Relax with friends or family and enjoy the scenery of your outdoor space. The tough steel construction and 120 cm length of this garden bench seat allows for 2 individuals to comfortably sit and relax at once.