Outsunny Single Texteline Outdoor Hammock Bed Patio Sun Lounger Grey

It's a hammock! It's a bed! It's a backyard paradise! This rocking bed is perfect for relaxing. The stand of this rocking hammock is made of durable steel wrapped in an all-weather texteline fabric bed that holds up to 120kg. This hammock bed comes with pillow designed to maximize comfort and the rocking motion soothes away even bad days. Soak up sunshine!