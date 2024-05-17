Outsunny 2 Seater Wicker Glider Bench Rocking Chair Garden Armchair

This Outsunny garden rocker is a great piece of furniture to have in your garden, Patio or conservatory. Our garden rocking chairs are made from a metal frame and the seating and the back rests have a PE rattan weave. And the garden rocking chairs for adults also has the ability to rock forwards and backwards. This garden chair can sit 2 people comfortably and will be a great match to any room decoration.